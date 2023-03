This home on Elmwood Avenue in downtown Traverse City gives you a historic home with a modern feel.

The location gives access to the TART Trail, downtown shopping and all the hometown deals Traverse City has to offer.

The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Some of which are located above the garage. A perfect place for short term renters or an overflowing family.

Spend time on the quiet porch or the cozy back yard.

