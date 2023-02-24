Adopt-A-Pet Furry Friends Looking For A Furever Home

Get ready to meet your adoptable pets of the week!

This is Oscar a neutered 5 year old male that has had a rough go of it. he is an amputee and deaf but that does not stop this sweet boy from crawling into your lap for snuggles and naps. Oscar does well with other animals as long as there is plenty of attention to go around. Visit the ARC of Mecosta County website or call 231-796-2683 for more information on Oscar.

Next up is Berta who is almost 3 months old. All of her siblings have been adopted so she is lonely and looking for a home of her own. Her adoption fee is $20 plus a refundable $25 neuter deposit. She is a sweet girl ready to find her furever home. Visit the ARC of Mecosta County website or call 231-796-2683 for more information on Berta.

Now we have a VERY good boy, Micky! Micky is a neutered male around 2-3 year old and is heeler mix. He is housetrained, up to date on rabies shots, and adoptable for a mere $15.00 – NO CATS. Micky enjoys time outside in the exercise area and is a super sweet boy who needs someone to love. Older children that he can’t knock over preferred - does pull hard on leash when he gets excited. Visit the Osceola County Animal Control website or call (231) 832-5790 for more information on Micky.

Next we have Gandolf the Gray! He is middle age cat around 5-6 years old. He is neutered, happy to receive your loving pats and rubs. Any children should be old enough to respect his independence. Adoption is a mere $5.00 for all of that handsome. He’s also been wormed and been given a flea preventative. Visit the Osceola County Animal Control website or call (231) 832-5790 for more information on the magical fluffy boy, Gandolf.

Here comes the star of the show, Woody. Woody is a 4 yr old male Pomeranian, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and HW tested. He was an owner surrender, they took good care of him, just not enough time for him.

Woody is a fun, happy active little dog. He is not snippy or barky. He’s a joy to have around. He loves to play and be with people. He would do well in an older home or a home with older kids just because of his small size. He is a great little dog with a big personality, he is helpful here at the shelter overseeing all the office work going on.

He is good with other dogs, preferable dogs around his size. He is good with cats too. Woody is really a good all around dog. Content to be a lap dog or keeping up with an active family. For more information on Woody visit the Elk County Animal Control website or call 989-785-3738

Last but certainly not least is Daisy. Daisy is an 11 week old female kitten that was brought to the Elk County Animal Shelter, found with no home. They have taken care of all her needs, now she just needs a home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and tested for Leukemia and FIV. Daisy just wants to be held and is a little lover. Shes playful by herself but would rather have a person to play with. She is super sweet and would be great with all family members big and small. She wouldn’t mind even a dog in the family. For more information on Woody visit the Elk County Animal Control website or call 989-785-3738.