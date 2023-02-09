Hook & Hunting: Interlochness Ice Fishing Derby Update

The Interlochness Ice Fishing Derby is an annual event organized by the Northwest Michigan Fishing Club, that allows people of all ages to fish for a cash prize.

The dates are set to be Feb. 18 and 19 but this year’s warm weather has put the event in Jeopardy, due to safety concerns.

”So I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to do this tournament,” says John Ratcliffe, a volunteer for Northwest Michigan Fishing Club. “You know, we’re going to reassess or assess tomorrow. But I mean, there are waivers involved for the tournament. But still, we would hate to have anybody get hurt or fall through the ice when we’re just trying to have a fun tournament. “

The organizers say they will reassess whether to cancel the event, tomorrow.