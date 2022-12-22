Poet Laureate Competition with Martin Achatz

Martin Achatz is a published poet, arts programmer, and Contingent Professor of English at Northern Michigan University. He served two consecutive terms as the Upper Peninsula Poet Laureate. His collection of poems, The Mysteries of the Rosary, was published by May Apple Press. His work has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies. About Marty: saintmarty-marty.blogspot.com

The application form and information are available on the U.P. Poet Laureate Foundation website: www.uppoetlaureate.org

