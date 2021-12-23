The One Up XP Show - Episode 19: Fortnite Chapter 3, Aquinas Esports

LifeStyles, Thunderklam and myself dawn our best Christmas gear and play our first match in the new Fortnite Chapter 3! First game and we see if we can grab a dub!

Our first podcast is with Stay Plugged In! Rick Suarez talks to us to let us know how they are helping to educated parents about esports and how they are trying to get every student they can into scholarships so they can pursue their dreams of Esports!

Our next podcast is with Head Coach Riley Long and Aquinas College Esports program! We have had coaches on the show from there and we have even had the program builder but Riley lets us know what he has planned to continue the growth of Aquinas and what he has done already that sets it apart!