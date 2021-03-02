Living Right: Changing Careers During a Pandemic

On average, a person will change their careers three to seven times throughout their lifetime.

But with millions of people laid off and out of work, changing careers may seem out of the question.

But that’s exactly what is happening.

A new poll shows two out of three people who lost their jobs last year are switching professions.

How do you know you’re ready and can successfully make the change? We have the details in today’s Living Right.

You’ll have to be patient. On average, it takes four years to successfully change careers and regain your credibility at your job.

And more importantly, think through the financials of your new career.

Will your lifestyle need to change short term and what is the long term impact? That may be the only question you will need to answer when considering a career change.