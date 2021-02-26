Brewvine: Dead Bear Brewing Company Prepares to Celebrate 300th Batch

Dead Bear Brewing Company in Grayling has been able to make the necessary adjustments to keep their beer flowing and doors open through the pandemic.

Whitney Amann and Photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you there in this week’s Brewvine, as they get ready to celebrate a major milestone.

“So we’ve made a lot of changes over the last year, contingency after contingency,” said Travis Krebs, owner and brewer. “Being able to come inside has really been beneficial and people are really liking it.”

Some of those covid contingencies led to physical changes at the brewery like removing some of the tables inside and opening up their patio, in more ways than one.

They’ve also gotten back to basics when it comes to their beer menu, focusing their attention on some of their most popular dead bear brews.

Dead Bear will have a couple taps that will rotate their I.P.A’s, stouts, and one-offs like a special beer they are working on now to celebrate their 300th batch.