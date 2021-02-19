Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic

Even with all of the challenges COVID has presented, Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen in Boyne City has made it through another year and has come up with fun way to enjoy their amazing food and drinks all while taking care of the community.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to the brewery for this week’s Brewvine.

You can join in the anniversary fun this weekend with some pulled pork and a pint, or you can find you’re new favorite by sampling their handcrafted Belgians, lagers, IPA’s and stouts with a frosty flight.

Despite the pandemic, the Stigg’s kitchen has been busy keeping the community fed.

They began the “Feed a Friend” program to make sure their neighbors who have fallen on hard times, can still have a hot meal.

“Since the pandemic happened, we’ve been giving away free food every Sunday as we’re calling it ‘feed a friend’. We’ve also been delivering foods to the retirement communities here in town and it’s been a very positive experience for us here at Stiggs,” said Mike Castiglione, owner of Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen.

You can hop on their website or stop by and grab your own food and drinks at Stiggs and donate to a great cause.

While you’re there, you can enjoy a night out in a cool atmosphere and have some Stiggs brews inside one of their “Stiggloos.”

1/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic

2/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic

3/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic

4/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic



5/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic

6/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic

7/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic

8/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic



9/9 Brewvine: Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen Takes Care of the Community Through the Pandemic

















