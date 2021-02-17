Wellness Wednesday: At-Home Barefoot Workouts

These days many of us are at home on Zoom call after Zoom call. It can be tough on your alignment.

Given the on-going pandemic, it’s also not always easy to get to the gym.

ACE-CPT Celebrity Trainer Kollins Ezekh says going barefoot for home workouts can be beneficial for your feet, hips and back alignment. He says our feet are covered with sensors that provide feedback about body position and alignment.

Kollins talked with Xavier to demonstrate a few barefoot workout exercises we can do at home. Watch the video above to see the full circuit.