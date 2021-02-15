Reed City Rotary Club Starts Relief Fund for Local Restaurants

The Reed City Rotary Club is helping the city’s local businesses through a fundraiser.

They created the Reed City Rotary Relief Fund for restaurants, after being inspired by Barstool Sports’ Relief Fund that’s helping restaurants across the country.

All the money raised stays in the Reed City community.

The focus for the fundraiser is on local restaurants, however, the group plans to add other businesses affected by COVID-19 if the fund continues to grow.

“They were shut down totally for 10 weeks, and they’ve been shut down since March in different ways,” said Rotary Club Member-at-Large Rich Saladin. “Carryout, even 25% capacity, they’re having a very difficult time to sustain it and this would just give them a boost, and it’s such important to our community.”

The Rotary Club will match donations up to $5,000.

To donate, checks can be made out to:

Reed City Rotary Relief Fund

P.O. Box 184

Reed City, MI 49677