Brewvine: Right Brain Brewery’s Positive Changes During Pandemic

COVID brought a lot of changes for Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you there to see what positive changes the brewery has made over the past year in this week’s Brewvine.

“It’s not all bad,” said owner Russell Springstee. “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade, or lemon beer.”

Making beer, non-alcoholic beer, seltzer and even their own “brain pop”, the COVID-19 slowdown has given the brewers at Right Brain Brewery plenty of time to tweak recipes and try some new things.

They plan on ramping up their canning operation this spring, bringing more variety to the already long list of libations they have to offer.

