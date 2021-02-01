MTM On The Road: Exploring Winter Fun in Manistee

Embrace the winter in Manistee and enjoy the many activities you can do there.

You can explore several historical sites through the Manistee County Historical Society’s tours.

After checking that out, you can fill up on some good eats at North Channel Brewing. They are continuing to offer carry out and have even expanded their menu to include breakfast.

For those interested in ice fishing, Osborns Sport Shop has shanties, bait and all the gear you’ll need to head out on the ice.

Manistee is filled with trails for you to explore where you can fat tire bike, snowmobile and much more!

If you need to rent a snowmobile, Crystal Adventures has you covered with everything you’ll need.

You can even rent out one of their cozy cabins to stay the night.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, take us on a tour of Manistee to show us all the winter fun they have there.