Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region Accepting Pickups Again

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore location in Traverse City is accepting donations for pickup for the first time in months.

The ReStore stopped donation pick ups in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

They’re accepting big items like sofas and appliances on Thursdays only by appointment and for a $10 fee. Their store is closed on that day in order to make the pickup appointments.

The store says they are in desperate need of donations, as they’ve been experiencing a greater demand in those larger home items.

“We normally have a significant amount of furniture right now and when we do get things in, there are enough people coming in and buying it immediately,” said Director of Marketing Tom Kachadurian.

The ReStore says the pandemic has brought in more people looking for changes in their decor after spending so much time at home.