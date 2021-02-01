Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Victorian but Modern Home in Downtown Traverse City

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to a beautiful, Victorian home with some stunning, modern features.

This beautiful home is an oasis nestled in the heart of downtown Traverse City and is just a short walk to the best shopping and dining the city has to offer.

“You don’t feel confined by any means,” said Coldwell Banker Schmidt real estate agent, Erica Korndorfer. “It’s very private, he’s got a private fence going around the side yard with a new deck that has some little string lights going through so it’s really quite special at night.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

