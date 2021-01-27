MTM On The Road: Urban Oasis Salt Spa Offers Holistic, Chemical-Free Services

Relieve some stress and rejuvenate at Urban Oasis Salt Spa in Traverse City.

They are Northern Michigan’s only Himalayan salt spa.

Salt spas can help bring benefits to everyone, especially with those suffering from things like fatigue, bronchitis, sinuses, stress and so much more!

In addition to their salt room, the spa also has a variety of services such as facials, foot detoxes, massages and more.

Everything they do is chemical free and holistic.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are telling us all about the many benefits you’ll find when visiting Urban Oasis Salt Spa.