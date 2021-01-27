Cooking with Chef Hermann: Spicy Mango Pork with Rice Noodles

Spicy Mango Pork over Rice Noodles

1 lb. pork tenderloin cut into ½ inch slices

1 tb cumin

1 tb salt

1 tsp lime zest & 2 tb lime juice

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp chopped ginger

2 tb coconut oil

¼ black mustard seed

1 cup red onion thinly sliced

1 tsp serrano pepper sliced into thin strips

2 mangos sliced

¼ cup mango puree

8 oz. thin rice noodles cooked

Thinly sliced cucumbers and scallions

Toss together the pork, cumin, salt, lime juice, zest and garlic. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

Heat 1 tb of coconut oil. Add pork in batches. Add remaining oil and mustard seed, cook until seeds pop. Add onion and chili, cook until tender. Add ginger and mango and cook until mango is soft. Deglaze pan with the mango puree and serve over rice noodles. Sprinkle top with cucumbers and scallions.