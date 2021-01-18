Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons

The Grand Traverse Commons is a beautiful, unique, historic and vibrant location in downtown Traverse City.

In this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson show you around an incredible condo right in the heart of the Commons.

Whether you are enjoying the view of the grounds from the spacious private balcony or preparing dinner in the gorgeous kitchen, this incredible condo highlights it’s unique history all while offering every modern comfort and plenty of space.

“This unit has three bedrooms,” said Camille Campbell, associate broker with Coldwell Banker. “The master suite is an en suite with its own private spa style bathroom, high end fixtures. Next to the master is an additional bedroom which my clients use as an office and that also has its own bath. The third bedroom is a split plan so it’s separate from the other bedrooms and it’s designed as a loft bedroom, so double bed on the main level and then lofted for storage, or maybe grandkids company space up above and that also has a bathroom next to it. So, three bedrooms, three bathrooms.”

As part of the Commons, this stunning home is just an elevator ride away from some of Traverse City’s best shopping, dining and events.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons



Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons



Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incredible Condo Inside Grand Traverse Commons