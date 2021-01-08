MTM On The Road: Paddling The Pine River in Luther

Now is a beautiful time of year to head out on the Pine River.

You can have a one of a kind adventure with Pine River Paddle Sports Center in Luther.

The family owned and operated business is now offering winter paddling. A guide takes you down the scenic river for a ride that lasts around one hour and 15 minutes.

The guide can either join you in your raft or alongside you. Their rafts are safe and can fit up to six people so you all can enjoy the beautiful winter scenery.

And once you finish your paddle adventure, the journey doesn’t have to end. You have a few options when it comes to getting back to your car.

The Silver Creek pathway is a 1.7 miles hike back, or the other side of the river is 2.4 shorter but can get aggressive with the hills. Both of them have beautiful overlooks.

Some people don’t want to hike. They can hitch a ride with staff.

After seeing what our On The Road crew, you’re going to want to book a trip. Gabriella and Stephanie, are getting aboard a raft and showing us the beautiful sights you can see on the Pine River. Check it out on Facebook here!