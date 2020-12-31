Hook & Hunting: Ice Shanty Food Delivery

If you’re out ice fishing on Houghton Lake this winter and want some food delivered right to your shanty, a local restaurant has you covered.

Bailey’s Place in Prudenville is offering on ice delivery during the ice fishing season.

Owner Jennifer Bailey says it’s already been a hit. They just need some basic information from you along with your order and you’ll have food delivered right to your shanty.

“Basically that’s all we need to know is the color of your shanty, if it has a name, if it has a number and your nearest cross street. Then we just go out on the ice on the little four wheeler and deliver your hot food,” said Bailey.

