Tough Jobs: Firefighting with Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department

For Tough Jobs in Northern Michigan, we typically show you the messiest and more unique jobs but this time, we’re highlighting one of the most important jobs.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Catie Emery spent the day with Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, to try out just a small part of what firefighters go through in the fire academy.

From gearing up, to learning the equipment, climbing ladders and eventually doing a search and rescue scenario, they are showing us what it takes to become a firefighter.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of hours of training, there’s always something new to learn,” said Lieutenant Kyle Clute. “So what you got here is just a snapshot. Even when they leave fire school, we always tell them they’re just learning the foundation.”