Healthy Living: New Immunotherapy Treatment for Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, accounting for about 25% of all cancer deaths.

Now, a newly FDA approved drug for patients with non-small cell lung cancer is proven to greatly improve survival.

We explain more in Healthy Living.

Atezolizumab is a checkpoint inhibitor, it targets a protein known as PD-L1 on the surface of tumor cells and helps the immune system attack the cancer.

Patients receive it every three weeks as an IV infusion.

In May, the FDA approved it for the treatment of non-small cell lung carcinoma.