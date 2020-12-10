MTM On The Road: Original Murdick’s Fudge Ready to Ship Across US

The Original Murdick’s Fudge is a staple of Mackinac Island.

Their famous fudge is normally made on the island, but this year due to Covid-19, the fudge is being made from their ship in St. Ignace.

New this season, Murdick’s has a brittle made with Traverse City cherries and other Pure Michigan ingredients.

Original Murdick’s Fudge can be shipped fresh to your door this year for gifts for family and friends.

Downtown St. Ignace is also celebrating the holiday season with their Hometown Holiday Parade and tree lighting.

Katie and Stephanie take a look at all they have to offer this morning.