Biden Announces More Nominees For His Cabinet
President-Elect Joe Biden continues to fill more seats in his cabinet.
He nominated former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack as Secretary of Agriculture.
Along with Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Biden also named California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected an effort by Pennsylvania Republicans to undo the certification of that state’s election results.