Living Right: Sharing on Social Media

Seventy-two percent of Americans use social media, and in January of 2019, there was an average of 500 million posts on Instagram Stories a day.

It’s clear that we love to share what is going on in our lives, but should certain things be kept secret?

Today’s Living Right has the details on when posting too much about yourself can result in dangerous consequences.

Speaking of location, you may have your camera tracking your every move without even realizing it!

Before you post, make sure it doesn’t add the location automatically.

You can turn off your iPhone’s geolocation by going to location services, then camera, and choose the option never.