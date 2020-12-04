Brewvine: Getting in the Holiday Spirit at Bonobo Winery

For this week’s Brewvine, we’re getting into the holiday spirit with some wine and spirits at Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us there to check out the winter wonderland they’ve created for their guests.

“We are Northern Michigan,” said owner and general manager Todd Oosterhouse. “Let’s embrace the outdoors, let’s embrace what’s happened, we can’t go back and change anything, let’s move forward and say hey, we’re going to enjoy the season we’re going to have a great year and let’s keep our heads up and keep going forward.”

Bonobo Winery has come up with some creative ways to keep going forward in a year that has had its share of challenges.

Not only do they host virtual wine tastings but they have created a festive, outdoor tasting room to allow their customers to come and enjoy their wines and other offerings.

“We’re a distillery now as well so we’re doing some nice, warm mixed drinks, whether it be a hot chocolate or a hot cider that we’re doing as well and then also we still have all our wines that we’re doing on here,” he said. “We have some sparkling’s that we’re bringing out, our blanc de blancs and rosé and just inviting everybody to come out, have some warm drinks, we have some warm soups that we’re doing and welcome to a winter wonderland.”

You can gather around the fire pits and patio heaters with a “boozy hot cocoa” or “warm whiskey smash” to stay warm, or you can celebrate the snowy season with something from their sparkling selection like their sparkling rosé or blanc de blancs.

“Blanc de blancs, it has a Riesling base but it’s going to get those nice flavors it’s still a dryer style so we’re not over the top and sweetness but you still get those great fruit flavors coming forward,” said Ooserhouse. “Great for the holidays, sparkling really matches up with everything, you know, not just a celebration all the time but it’s one of those things where you can just have it. Breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

And if there is more than wine is on your wish list, Bonobo will have a special guest that may help you cross a few things off of it.

“Christmas is on schedule this year. We’re going to be visiting out here at Bonobo on the 19th. December 19th between one and three to visit the children. I’ve made a lot of good friends out here on the peninsula and I look forward to everybody showing up and having fun and enjoying our great outdoors,” said Santa.

