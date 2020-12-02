Michelle Bakes: Flourless Peanut Butter Banana Muffins

We are cooking up some deliciously gooey and chocolatey goodness in the Heritage House Kitchen. We learn how to use the extra sweetness from over-ripened bananas in place of flour in this Muffinsdelightfully easy muffin recipe in this week’s Michelle’s Bakes.

Flourless Peanut Butter Banana Muffins by Chef Savvy

Ingredients

  • 2 Bananas – Extra Ripe
  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 1 Cup Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 1/4 Cup Maple Syrup
  • 2 Tablespoons Honey
  • 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1 Cup Mini Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a regular size muffin pan with cooking spray, set aside.
  2. Add all of the first 7 ingredients to the blender except for the chocolate chips. Blend until creamy and smooth, 2 minutes.
  3. Fold in the chocolate chips by hand.
  4. Divide the batter between the 12 muffins, they should be 3/4 of the way full.
  5. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the tops are set and a toothpick comes out mostly clean.
  6. Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for 10 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.
