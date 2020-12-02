Michelle Bakes: Flourless Peanut Butter Banana Muffins

We are cooking up some deliciously gooey and chocolatey goodness in the Heritage House Kitchen. We learn how to use the extra sweetness from over-ripened bananas in place of flour in this delightfully easy muffin recipe in this week’s Michelle’s Bakes.

Flourless Peanut Butter Banana Muffins by Chef Savvy

Ingredients

2 Bananas – Extra Ripe

2 Large Eggs

1 Cup Creamy Peanut Butter

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup

2 Tablespoons Honey

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract

1/2 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1 Cup Mini Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

Directions