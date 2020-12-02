Michelle Bakes: Flourless Peanut Butter Banana Muffins
We are cooking up some deliciously gooey and chocolatey goodness in the Heritage House Kitchen. We learn how to use the extra sweetness from over-ripened bananas in place of flour in this delightfully easy muffin recipe in this week’s Michelle’s Bakes.
Flourless Peanut Butter Banana Muffins by Chef Savvy
Ingredients
- 2 Bananas – Extra Ripe
- 2 Large Eggs
- 1 Cup Creamy Peanut Butter
- 1/4 Cup Maple Syrup
- 2 Tablespoons Honey
- 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1 Cup Mini Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a regular size muffin pan with cooking spray, set aside.
-
Add all of the first 7 ingredients to the blender except for the chocolate chips. Blend until creamy and smooth, 2 minutes.
- Fold in the chocolate chips by hand.
- Divide the batter between the 12 muffins, they should be 3/4 of the way full.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the tops are set and a toothpick comes out mostly clean.
- Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for 10 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.