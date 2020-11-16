Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Beautiful Beaver Island Dwelling

It’s one of the most beautiful homes on Beaver Island with a regulation tennis court and over 600 feet of sandy frontage.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you on a tour for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

“We’re on the west side of Beaver Island, at the north end of a large bay called Greenes Bay,” said Ed Wojan, realtor and broker for Ed Wojan Realty. “After Irish settlers that came over here in 1860 and this house is on 22 acres what 675 feet of pure sand beach.”

Set back a mile off the main road on top of a large dune, is a magnificent home with sand and surf as far as the eye can see.

“It’s an exquisite home and that it’s designed to be something like you’d find on the finest parts of Cape Cod,” he said. “The setting, the dunes, the house itself are unique to Beaver Island and maybe even Northern Michigan because of its style and its setting.”

The gorgeous, 4,000 square foot, main house is made up of three beautiful, spacious bedrooms and a sprawling master suite with his and hers bathrooms.

Jetted tub and standing shower for him, soaking tub and stunning vanity for her.

The bright and beautiful, gourmet kitchen has marble countertops and high end appliances.

As you wander through this incredible home, you will find many cozy places to sit fireside, read a book, or settle in for a conversation.

“Comfortable nooks upstairs in the common area of the bedrooms and in the bedrooms and downstairs just to have like the den be sitting area for family together with a lot of sitting in a nice fireplace, big TV,” said Wojan “It’s very comfortable home and lends itself very nicely to comfortable living.”

There is also a lovely guest apartment with a full kitchen that is connected to the house by a balcony walkway on the second floor.

With its beautiful setting and stunning features, this amazing home is the definition of class and comfort

“Well equipped with everything anybody could need or want,” he said. “The sunsets here and the water or the moon on the water at night are fabulous.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

