Healthy Living: Boosting the Benefits of Breastfeeding

For years, research has supported the benefits of breastfeeding.

It helps mom recover more quickly from delivery and return to pre-pregnancy weight.

For newborns, there’s evidence breastfeeding can protect against a variety of infections and illnesses.

In today’s Healthy Living, we explain how a new study shows exercise during pregnancy can give breast milk an extra boost.

The Ohio State University researchers say because many women are not able to successfully breastfeed, scientists are studying whether they can isolate the 3s1 compound and add it to infant formula.

The scientists also partnered with researchers from the University of California, San Diego, and Arkansas Children’s Nutrition Center to conduct the research.