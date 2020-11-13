Brewvine: Hawthorne Vineyards Holiday Selections

“So we’re really excited about our dry rose and we have an unoaked chardonnay as well our 2018,” said Hawthorne Vineyards general manager Ann Pettyjohn “They both won gold at Tasters Guild this year so we’re very excited to have those in the tasting room they’ve been very, very popular and they’re very versatile wines they go with a lot of things that will be on your table this year, definitely a crowd pleaser.”

With the holiday’s right around the corner, those crowd pleasers are perfect for your holiday dinners and gifts.

“For the holidays, we’re definitely recommending our rose, or reserved pinot noir or semi dry gewürztraminer, great Thanksgiving pairings,” she said. “We’re going to have special shipping deals for Thanksgiving and Christmas time into New Years as well.”

At the end of the month, Hawthorne Vineyards will be closing their tasting room for the season so if you are interested in stopping by for a sip, you’ll want to plan ahead.

“We do recommend reservations just because with we’ve had amazing weather so far the last week or so but as things get colder the space we have for guests gets a little bit smaller we have fire pits outside. We have tents that we have heaters in but our space is getting a little bit smaller as the weather gets colder so jump on our website and click reserve online right at the top of the page, we have tasting flights and wine by the glass options for guests to choose from but we highly recommend reservations we definitely take walk ins if we can, but it is on a first come first serve basis,” said Ann.

While you may not be able to visit the vineyard much longer, you can go to their website to shop and ship their award winning wines.

“We will definitely be open for online shipping orders,” she said. “We ship to several states around the country, about a dozen states, and we will definitely be boosting up our holiday shipping.”

