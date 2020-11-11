Healthy Living: Sleep Deprivation

The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep a night to stay healthy.

But researchers say more than 1/3 of American workers were not getting enough sleep in 2018.

Now, during the pandemic, those numbers are projected to increase.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Doyle has more on who may be most at risk and what they can do to protect their health.

Researchers say one other new finding involves women and sleep.

The percentage of women reporting too little sleep grew from 31% in 2010 to almost 36% in 2018, and those numbers are also projected to grow this year due to greater socioeconomic stress and work-life balance issues.