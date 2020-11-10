Pyatt Lake Trail Gets Much Needed Upgrades

A Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy nature preserve is getting some much needed upgrades.

The Pyatt Lake Trail on Old Mission Peninsula had been experiencing high water levels due to rising waters in the Great Lakes and frequent rainstorms, which blocks off parts of the trail.

The GTRLC is building boardwalks and improving the trailway and observation platforms, making it the peninsula’s first universally-accessible trail.

“Pyatt Lake is a beloved area,” said Executive Director Glen Chown. “It’s really important to the community out here and it’s just one of the most special places in all of Northern Michigan, and now people will be really able to get out and enjoy it, and we’re excited about that.”

The GTRLC is hoping to finish construction late fall or early spring depending on the weather.