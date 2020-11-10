MTM On The Road: Remembering Lives Lost 45 Years Ago on Edmund Fitzgerald

Forty-five years ago, the Edmund Fitzgerald had a fateful journey that ended in the tragic loss of all 29 men aboard.

The ship went down on Lake Superior 17 miles northwest of Whitefish Point. This shipwreck continues to remain one of those most mysterious shipwrecks to take place on the Great Lakes.

In 1995, dive teams were sent to recover the bell from the Fitzgerald. It now sits inside the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum and is a main attraction for museum visitors.

The area is no longer allowed to be dived as it remains sacred.

Each year, on the day of the wreck, the bell is rang 29 times for all the lives lost that day and another time for all lives that have been lost on the Great Lakes.

Usually the museum is open to the public on the anniversary, Nov. 10, so people can come at pay their respects. However, due to COVID-19, it is not this year.

But the 45th anniversary can still be experienced by everyone virtually on 9&10 News and through the VUit app. The event will air Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a preview of the event and telling us all about the history behind the Fitzgerald.