Four Food Finds: Seasonal Goodies, Homemade Soaps, Movie Night, Virtual Holiday Celebrations

Our friend from Taste the Local Difference, Tricia Phelps shares her latest ‘four food finds’ and how you can support and shop locally.

What in Season? Potatoes

“The image conjured in most people’s heads is of a large russet potato, which is delicious of course mashed baked or otherwise, but my favorite are these rainbow potatoes and I got them in my CSA this last week. They are perfect for roasting or adding into stews because they hold their shape a little bit more”.

Get your hands on Land of Milk and Honey Soaps.

“They are made with local ingredients here in northern Michigan by a family in Leelanau county, with their herd of super cute goats and hives of bees. Goats milk is great for your skin, and these products are just as nourishing as they are beautiful. We’ll share a link to purchase, but be sure to follow them on social to learn even more”.

Have you seen Gather?

“Growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political, and cultural identities through food sovereignty. I’ve seen it and love it. We’re hosting a free virtual screening on Sunday November 22nd at 6 PM, so if you’re near/far from loved ones or want a new way to gather with your friends, Sign-up to stream it for free“.

Tips for Holidays Spent Apart: If you’ll be missing each other this holiday I’ve got a few ideas on how to still make a connection while being socially distant

Share a menu in advance and cook together via Zoom, maybe you can even get a lesson on how your aunt makes that delicious gravy you love so much. If you’re close by, but not gathering in person, drop off a pie or their favorite side dish Buy a well-loved appetizer spread or bottle of wine and have it shipped to their door. Get an extra for yourself so you can enjoy it and pretend you’re together.

For more ways to support local small businesses and farmers, click here to be directed to Taste the Local Difference.