Healthy Living: Domestic Violence Awareness

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In 2019, nearly 20 people per minute were physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

Only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical care. And now with widespread lockdowns, financial strain, and social isolation, these abusive patterns may be getting worse.

At the beginning of the pandemic lockdown, domestic violence hotlines saw calls and reports soar.

But now, those calls have all but disappeared. Today’s Healthy Living has the details on what you can do to make a difference.

When it comes to helping victims of domestic violence, activists say the most important message you can give is “I’m worried about you and I’m here for you.”

Watch for red flags like rudeness, anger, possessiveness, isolation, emotional changes, and unexplained injuries.

Reach out as often as you can.

Only offer up your home if you also have a safety plan in place. Abusers are likely to come after you as well.

Decide on a code word and offer resources like burner phones, emergency hotline numbers, or apps like one-love that offer free abuse risk assessments that you can download on your phone to offer to them.

But if your loved one isn’t yet able to take those steps, never attack or blame victims for staying.