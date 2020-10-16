Petoskey Smile Sign Man Brings Cheer to Community

The year 2020 has been difficult for everyone.

That’s why Brent Saeli, from Birmingham, is making sure people take the time to smile during their day in Petoskey.

“I know people think it’s ridiculous, but I love doing it,” Saeli says.

He holds a cardboard sign that says “smile” on the corner of US-31 and Mitchell Street.

“I started making cardboard signs and I would write things on them like ‘you’re doing a great job’ and one of them said ‘smile,” Saeli says. “That’s the one that eventually evolved into the one that I hold outside.”

Saeli has stood outside, rain or shine, to wave at people as they drive by.

“I think I missed one day so far,” Saeli says. “I do it for about an hour or two.”

Saeli says the responses he gets from people passing by varies.

“I would say about 90% of people smile. That’s been one of the most magical parts of the whole thing. It’s all different kinds of people it doesn’t matter age, race, gender, everyone seems to rally around smiling.”

Petoskey resident Alan White says the community has appreciated his reminder.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” White said. “I think it was a good idea. We probably all could use a smile now and then during these times.”