MTM On The Road: Blain’s Farm and Fleet Transforms Store into Toyland

While you may have not even carved a pumpkin yet, the holiday season will be here before you know it.

That means any kids in your life might already be making a wish list of toys they hope to see under the tree Christmas morning.

Luckily, you can find everything on their list at Toyland inside Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Traverse City. Each year they transform their store and fill it with every kid’s dream!

You can take a look for the first time this year on Oct. 17. From puzzles to outdoor toys, they truly have everything for any personality.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year and showing us around Toyland!