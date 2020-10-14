MTM On The Road: The Music House Museum Holds Collection of Historic Instruments

The Music House Museum in Traverse City is home to a historic collection of instruments that date back to the late 18th century.

The instruments range from simple music boxes to early radios.

You can take a listen to these instruments and learn all about the craftsmanship behind them with a tour at the museum.

The museum is always looking for new ways to reach out to the community with their programs. In return, they are also always looking for support from the community to continue doing what they love to do.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are taking a listen to some of the historic instruments there.