MTM On The Road: Spice and Tea Exchange Hopes to Add Flavor to Your Kitchen

The Spice and Tea Exchange in Bellaire hopes to add some flavor to your life.

The store sells everything from gourmet spices to herbs, salts and teas.

The company was founded back in 2008 and since then has worked to provide quality ingredients to their customers.

Right now, it’s the perfect time for some baking! Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us some baking tips, along with some other ways to use the many products at the Spice and Tea Exchange.