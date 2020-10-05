Angie’s List Report: Fall Home Maintenance Checklist

Before the weather grows colder, it’s important to prepare for the winter months to prevent costly damage or heating bills.

There are some simple fall preventative home maintenance steps that every homeowner should follow. We check out the fall home maintenance checklist in today’s Angie’s List Report.

The first thing to do to prepare for the seasonal change is to check your insulation. Here’s a quick tip: if you can see the wood beams in your attic, it’s time to add more.

The first sign of cold is a great time to check the seals around your windows and doors.

If you’re starting to see cracks in your caulking, it’s an easy task with the right tools.

Make sure your gutters are clear of leaves and debris.

Many homeowners don’t think about their water heater until it goes out and they get a cold shower, but there is some simple maintenance you can do that can really increase the efficiency.