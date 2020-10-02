Michelle Bakes: Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler
If you’re looking for a spicy, sweet, and festive way to celebrate the fall season, Michelle Dunaway is mixing up a perfect pumpkin treat in this week’s Michelle Bakes.
Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler by Lauren’s Latest
For the Cobbler
- 1 cup & 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup melted butter or vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
For the Topping
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1 1/2 cups very hot water
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
-
In a medium-sized bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and spices. Set aside.
-
In a smaller bowl, stir pumpkin, milk, melted butter and vanilla together to combine. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to create a thick batter. Pour into a small 8-inch casserole dish with high sides.
-
In a separate bowl, stir sugar, brown sugar, and pecans together. Spread over the top of the batter evenly. Pour hot water over the entire thing and bake for 40 minutes or once the middle is set. Cool 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve with more pecans and vanilla ice cream.