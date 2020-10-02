Michelle Bakes: Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler

In a smaller bowl, stir pumpkin, milk, melted butter and vanilla together to combine. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to create a thick batter. Pour into a small 8-inch casserole dish with high sides.

In a separate bowl, stir sugar, brown sugar, and pecans together. Spread over the top of the batter evenly. Pour hot water over the entire thing and bake for 40 minutes or once the middle is set. Cool 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve with more pecans and vanilla ice cream.