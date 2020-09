There have been more than 7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

More than 204,000 have died.

But for the more than 2.7 million who have recovered, the path can be a long one.

The more time spent in the ICU and on a ventilator, the harder and longer it will be to get back to normal or get to a new normal.

Courtney Hunter explains how hospitals are revamping their rehab procedures in Healthy Living.