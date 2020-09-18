Michelle ‘No-Bakes’: Butterscotch-Coconut Cookies
Michelle Dunaway shows us how to mix up a quick, no-bake treat that is easy enough for our little kitchen helpers. See how you can make this recipe a family affair in this Michelle ‘No-Bakes’.
No-Bake Butterscotch-Coconut Cookies by Epicurious
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup butterscotch chips
- 3/4 cup creamy no-stir peanut butter
- 1 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1 1/4 cups unsweetened shredded coconut, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 ounces dark chocolate (optional)
Directions
- Heat butterscotch chips and peanut butter in a medium heatproof bowl set over a medium pot of barely simmering water (bottom of the bowl should not touch the water), stirring occasionally, or in short bursts in the microwave, stirring in between bursts, until butterscotch is melted and smooth. Add oats, 1 cup coconut, and salt; stir gently to combine.
- Spoon mixture by the tablespoonful onto a parchment-lined sheet tray. Gently press balls in the center to flatten. Chill until set, about 10 minutes.
- Heat chocolate, if using, in a medium heatproof bowl set over a medium pot of barely simmering water (bottom of the bowl should not touch the water), stirring occasionally, or in short bursts in the microwave, stirring in between bursts, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Drizzle cooled cookies with chocolate, top with remaining 1/4 cup coconut, and chill until set, about 5 minutes, before serving.