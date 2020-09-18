Michelle ‘No-Bakes’: Butterscotch-Coconut Cookies

Michelle Dunaway shows us how to mix up a quick, no-bake treat that is easy enough for our little kitchen helpers. See how you can make this recipe a family affair in this Michelle ‘No-Bakes’.

No-Bake Butterscotch-Coconut Cookies by Epicurious

Ingredients

3/4 cup butterscotch chips

3/4 cup creamy no-stir peanut butter

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1 1/4 cups unsweetened shredded coconut, divided

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces dark chocolate (optional)

Directions