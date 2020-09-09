Healthy Living: Wartime Strategies Saving Lives at Home

It can be the toughest of situations, working on the wounded in a war zone or combat field hospital.

The injuries can be devastating.

Now, techniques used there are being incorporated back here at home.

The result is more lives are being saved.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

Most whole blood donors are Type O, which is a universal donor and can be used on any patient, no matter their blood type.

Whole blood units go through a 48-hour testing period and can be refrigerated up to 21 days.

The shelf life for traditional donated blood is 42 days.