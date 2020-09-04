Brewvine: Grand Traverse Distillery Barrel Aged Cocktails

Grand Traverse Distillery is rolling out the barrel for their customers.

In this week’s Brewvine, we’re learning about the distillery’s barrel-aged cocktail program and a whiskey that comes straight from the cask.

Two sherry barrels + one cognac barrel = three unique, aged cocktails that you can find at Grand Traverse Distillery tasting rooms.

Right now they have ready-to-pour Manhattans, old fashions, and black Russians.

If you are a whiskey enthusiast, you may want to tap into one of the distillery’s other products that comes straight from the barrel.

Right now they are offering bottles of cask strength whiskey, which is essentially the purest form of whiskey.

