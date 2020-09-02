Northern Michigan in Focus: Old Rugged Cross Historical Museum

The museum you’re about to learn about is sometimes tagged as a religious museum, but it’s not.

It’s a place to learn, imagine what used to be and maybe even find part of yourself in a song.

“This museum was started in the early 1960s. It was for the Osceola County area because many of the small towns weren’t quite proud enough of their heritage to start having a museum,” said Paul Roggow.

It’s the Old Rugged Cross Historical Museum in Reed City, and they have a lot to show.

“But when a mom and dad lost their mom and dad, now they had a lot of artifacts. We need to develop our museums to make aware of what happened 50, 75, 100 or more years ago because it’s part of their history,” said Paul.

There’s so much history to learn in the museum, you might want to ask for a tour to try to take it all in.

“To explain the significance of the clocks in the parlor, the bedpan,” suggested Paul.

Out of the three rooms they have to tour, their main exhibit is about a man who simply wrote a song, but not just any song.

“The popularity went from more than just a folk song from Michigan. It was a worldwide song that went to No. 1 in gospel,” explained Paul.

‘The Old Rugged Cross’ was written by Rev. George Bennard in 1912. This song has touched millions.

It’s been covered by Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood and even Elvis. Bennard thought a lot about what he was writing.

“He continually thought about that cross and what it meant through the ages. And he put down, ‘On a hill far away stood an Old Rugged Cross, an emblem of suffering and shame. And I love that old cross with the dearest and best for a world of lost sinners were slain. .So I’ll cherish The Old Rugged Cross,’” explained Paul.

Reverend Bennard spent his last years in the little town Ashton.

He died in 1958. The Old Rugged Cross Museum wanted to honor him with an exhibit.

“So to honor not only him, but the song and the popularity of the song. It was only fitting since he was here in honor,” said Paul.