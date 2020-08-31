MTM On the Road: Lake City Students Head Back to School

Lake City Area Schools are back in the classroom Monday!

The district is eager to have kids back in the classroom but wants to be sure everyone is kept safe and healthy.

Masks are required of students as well as bus drivers on buses.

In the classroom, elementary kids can lower their masks but the middle and high school students must wear them unless they have a mask break.

Students and staff must also maintain social distancing.

The district is utilizing all the space in their building to spread kids out.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, tell us all about the new procedures and give us a look at some of the changes.