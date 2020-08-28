Brewvine: Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery

For this week’s Brewvine, we are celebrating with some sparkle and plenty of space.

Brys Estate on Old Mission Peninsula is recognizing a major milestone for the winery with a special sparkling rosé.

“One of the luxuries of having 111 acres here is that we have a lot of space to spread out,” said President and CEO Patrick Brys.

Brys Estate has two unique and beautiful outdoor spaces to accommodate their guests.

Customers can reserve a table on their upper deck if they want a more in-depth experience…

“We’re doing table service up there so guests can come up there, reserve a table,” he said. “We’re doing wine flights, cheese boards, wine by the glass and of course our popular frosé.”

Or they can grab a glass of wine from the lawn bar during a more spontaneous visit.

“It’s an expansive lawn area, we’ve got tents set up, there’s about 125 seats set up out there, everything six feet apart and that’s an area that you can just go and just enjoy a glass of wine or a frosé as well,” said Brys. “We’re not doing table service out there it’s kind of first come, first serve, there’s no reservations are needed.”

No matter which experience you choose, you can enjoy a glass of wine and the incredible vineyard views all while helping Brys Estate celebrate a major milestone.

“So 2020 as interesting as it is also a big milestone for us,” he said. “We’re celebrating our 15 year anniversary.”

In light of the special occasion, Brys Estate is popping the cork on a special bottle of ‘Bubbly’.

“Couldn’t throw a big party this year with everything going on so we decided let’s bottle up something that is celebratory that people can take home and toast to our 15 years in their space,” he said. “Our ‘Bubbly’ is a rosé sparkling, it’s made from our cabernet franc and merlot grapes. So we blend those together and make it into a rosé and then Mawby over on the Leelanau Peninsula helped us with making it sparkle for us.”

Celebrating the past with some sparkle and looking forward to more milestones.

“It’s been a great year, the vineyard is looking great, we’re having a wonderful growing season so we’re just happy to be able to do what we do and 15 years later we’re very pleased at what we’ve been able to achieve out here on the peninsula,” said Brys.

