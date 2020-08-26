MTM On The Road: Continuing on the Wooden Nickel Tour in Houghton Lake

Our On The Road Crew is back at it on the Wooden Nickel Tour in Houghton Lake.

They visit seven different businesses on the tour Wednesday to show you some places you may not have known were there.

They start off at Driftwood Resort which sits right on beautiful Houghton Lake.

The resort is open and taking reservations!

Next stop is at Zone 18 Bar. It’s the perfect spot to stop in and catch a game!

They have a full menu with food and drinks and even have some games to keep you entertained.

Randy’s Family Restaurant is another stop on the Wooden Nickel Tour.

They serve up everything from Breakfast to Dinner.

Next on the tour is Blake’s on the Lake/Ohana Resort.

It’s another beautiful resort right on the lake.

At the resort, you can make reservations at Blake’s on the Lake where they have a mouthwatering menu, including dessert!

For your furniture needs, Comfort Center is the place to go!

They’re confident you’ll walk out with just what you need for your home.

Kronner Pharmacy is the next stop on the tour!

They are locally owned and have become a staple to the area for their customer service.

Finally, our crew stopped in at Posie’s Patch.

They have fresh and beautiful flowers for either yourself or someone special!

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are telling us more about all these great businesses.