MTM On The Road: Wildflower Soapworks, In The Stars Candles Make Homemade, Natural Products

When you use body care products, you want to be sure that what you’re using is made with good ingredients.

You can be guaranteed that when shopping for soap from Wildflower Soapworks in Elk Rapids.

The company focuses on making handmade soaps with all natural ingredients.

They keep you and the Earth in mind when crafting their soaps.

In The Stars Candles is another local company in Traverse City, making candles that are sure to brighten up your home.

The founder promises clean products with comforting scents.

Both Wildflower Soapworks and In The Stars Candles will be selling their products at an upcoming event on Labor Day weekend.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us how they make their products and how they focus on the local community.