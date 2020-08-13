Benzie County Coloring Book: Iconic Benzie Landmarks Put on Paper

With many summer travel plans canceled, we’ve had plenty of time on our hands. With this time, it’s important to find a way to unplug, relax, and channel your creativity. A great way to do just that is by picking up a pen and paper or a coloring book and marker!

The Benzie County Coloring Book just made its debut here in Northern Michigan. It’s a coloring book with iconic Benzie County landmarks that both children and adults can enjoy. Artist, Edward Morris created this design after visiting year after year to his family’s cottage. He attended Interlochen Center for the Arts and went on to be a theatre set designer in New York City.

This book didn’t just happen overnight. It took several trips to iconic Benzie County locations. “I went in person, took photos, and then started drawing on location and then finished it up at home,” explains Morris.

If you are interested in getting one of these coloring books for yourself head to any of the bookstores/shops listed below.

Frankfort: Oliver Arts Center, The Barnswallow, Anet & Olies

Beulah: Crystal Crate and Cargo

Bear Lake: Wee Be Jammin’

Glen Arbor: Cottage Bookstore

Lake Ann: Lake Ann Grocery

Manistee: Happy Owl Bookshop

Traverse City: Horizon Books

For more information on the Benzie County Coloring Book, click here.